OCTOBER

Boo at the Zoo

This weekend, trick or treat with the animals at the Naples Zoo. Enjoy education stations, a trick-or-treat trail and costume contests with prizes. Kids in costume will receive free admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Naples Zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Visit Napleszoo.org for tickets and information.

Carlos Burguillo of Naples holds his daughter Sofia, 2, as she feeds a giraffe during Boo at the Zoo in Naples in 2015. (Photo: Dorothy Edwards/Staff)

Collier County Halloween Party

On Friday, get your costumes ready for the Collier County Halloween Party. Enjoy hay rides, bounce houses, a costume contest and more. Admission is $3 per person. Cash only. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Blvd. W., Naples. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

Hoots and Hisses

Make your Halloween eco-friendly with creepy crawly activities at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Enjoy live animal shows, face painting and a super science show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. Visit conservancy.org/hoots-and-hisses for more information.

Monster Dash 5k

Mummies, vampires, werewolves and witches, take your marks for Saturday’s 5K race. Costumes are encouraged. 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples. Visit runsignup.com for registration.

Affordable health screenings

Residents living in and around the Marco Island, Florida can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island, will host this community event on Oct. 28. Information: 877-237-1287 or www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Medicare plan meeting

At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12. Join others over muffins and coffee to learn about the different parts and how to choose a plan that meets your needs. Make your changes – don’t delay as annual enrollment is Oct 15-Dec 7. RSVP to Michele at 239-682-8567 – Perkins, 4335 Tamiami Trail E, Naples.

ONGOING

‘Old Ringers’ at The Marco Players

“Old Ringers” is a timely take on how four senior women open a home phone sex service after receiving an unsolicited obscene phone call. This is an adult bawdy comedy that balances obscenity with drier subject like the shrinking economy and social security checks.The play is on stage through Nov. 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays, and are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

JCMI's Monday Night Bingo winner Freddie Biebman of Marco with Bernie Seidman. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday Night Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday evening at the Synagogue located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza is posted at 6:15 p.m. and the game is called at 7 p.m. A complimentary supper is served to each player consisting of a Kosher hot dog, a special roll, relish, sauerkraut, pickles, chips, coffee, tea, pastry, ice cream and fruit. The cost of a two pack is $17, and a three pack is $24. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642 0800.

Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 held their first Bingo night charity fundraiser of season on Oct. 17. Above, big jackpot winner Liz Whalen from New Jersey. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 host a Bingo Night in the San Marco Parish Center on Thursdays through Nov. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7. This event was open to the public and everyone was invited for an evening of fun and games.

‘Opposites attract’ exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the main gallery exhibition “Opposites Attract.” The exhibition runs started Monday and runs through Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Information: marcoislandart.org.

‘Day of the Dead’ exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the Rush Gallery exhibition “Day of the Dead” which was created by the students at the Marco Island Charter Middle School (MICMS) under the direction of Art Teacher Gigi Garraty. MICMS has never before exhibited at the Art Center. The show runs 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Nov. 5. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

‘Dames at Sea’

Select dates Wednesday through Sunday, now through Nov. 2, at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Tuesday performances available after October. Tickets range $42 to $62. Broadwaypalm.com. 239-278-4422.

‘The Great Gatsby’

Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 27, at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 5th Avenue South, Naples. The Great Gatsby is a contemporary stage adaptation of the classic Jazz-Era American Novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. $40 per person. 239-263-7990. naplesplayers.org.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

NOVEMBER

Movie matinee

At 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, there’s a movie matinee featuring “Toy Story 4” (2019, rated G, 1 hr. 40 min). at the library. Snacks and beverages provided. All events are free and open to the public. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Knights' car show

From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 2, the Knights of Columbus Car Show will take place at the San Marco Catholic Church parking lot. The show will have many beautiful cars and a very special vehicle on display, a 2019 Ford GT super car. The show will also have food prepared by the Knights which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage and peppers. The Celtic Spirit Irish dancers will perform and Steve Reynolds will be the guest DJ. Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories. Entry fee for show cars is $20 which includes lunch. Spectator fee is $5. Come out and support the Knights of Columbus who do many things for our community. ALL money collected will be donated to charity.

Birds of the Beach

From 8 a.m. until noon, Nov. 2. Cost is $40. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. Winter shorebirds are notoriously difficult to ID, so practicing the skills learned in this class is essential. You will learn how to use plumage, size, and behavior to help with identification. The classroom session will take place at the Rookery Bay Field Station on Shell Island Road. It will be followed by a trip to Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida, where we will see many of the birds discussed. Be prepared to wade in water up to your knees, with adequate footwear that will protect your feet (no flip flops). Collier County beach parking fee applies ($8, free with sticker). Registration is required: www.rookerybay.org/calendar.

‘Frozen 2’ for Island Theater Company

The box office is open and tickets are currently on sale for the Island Theater Company's production of “Frozen Jr.” and just days before “Frozen 2” comes out in theaters. The cast and crew invites you to join them for a cold trip to the fairytale land of Arendelle, as the story of sisters, Elsa and Anna, unfold in the amazing stage adaptation of "Frozen.” The show will be presented at the Marco Lutheran Church Great Room, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Doors open half-hour prior to performances. Show dates are: November 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Centennial Bank, 615 E. Elkcam Cr. Monday through Friday. They can also be purchased online at www.theateronmarco.com, or at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. Information: 239-394-0080.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 outside on the green at the Marco YMCA. 101 Sandhill Street, Marco Island. Fine juried artists including photography, abstract and oil painting, pottery, metal, jewelry metal, sculpture and more. Free parking and admission. Information: 239-290-7927.

Storytime

From 10:30 until 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 14, 21 at the library. Storytime is followed by crafts. This month's theme: Thanksgiving. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

LEGO Club

From 3:30 until 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the library for ages 5-11. All materials provided. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Lunch & Learn

From noon until 1 p.m., Nov. 8. Cost is $15 (includes lunch). The first in a series of five lectures – Rookery Bay & the Next Generation of Scientists: Making a Home at Rookery Bay – Wading Birds Colonies and the Impact of Hurricanes. Anne Mauro, Rookery Bay’s avian ecologist and Gina Cheadle, Florida Gulf Coast University student will co-present on the impact extreme weather has on wading bird colonies in Southwest Florida. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required www.rookerybay.org/calendar.

‘Breakfast and Birds’

The Friends of Tigertail host the 17th Annual “Breakfast and Birds” at Tigertail Beach park from 9 a.m. until 11, Nov. 9. Bring your own breakfast and meet other interested birders to learn about the amazing birds which travel every year from their summer nesting grounds to their winter homes here on Marco Island. Binoculars are recommended. Birding ID cards available with a donation. Friends of Tigertail memberships are tax deductible and benefit our scholarship program. No reservations necessary.

Book Fair

Sixty-three writers from Naples and throughout Collier County will share their inspirations and writing techniques at the Local Author Book Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9, sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Collier County. The 63-author lineup is a huge expansion from the successful 2018 Local Author Book Fair, which drew more than 40 published authors and hundreds of book lovers. Admission to the fair is free to the public. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Regional public library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway in East Naples. The Sizzle Truck food truck will be selling food and drinks, and there will be crafts and activities for children. Information: Contact Friends of the Library of Collier County at 239-262-8135 or mkern@collier-friends.org.

Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff

Calling all chili chefs, the 7th Annual Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff is from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Information: marcofirefoundation.com or 239-595-0488.

Treasures in the Trunk sale

Treasures in the Trunk sale, fundraiser is 8 a.m. until noon, Nov. 9, at San Marco Church, 851 San Marco Rd., Parish Center parking lot. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. 50/50 Drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Come join us for a morning of fun and the opportunity to shop or sell. For more information contact Vicki Huff at 240-498-6141, or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158 or Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275. For the benefit of the San Marco Council’s Columbiettes.

Local Author Book Fair

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the South Regional Public Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples. Authors are provided a table where they can display their books, talk with the public and sell their books. There will also be food trucks and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 239-252-7542, collierlibrary.org.

Library closed

The library is closed in observance of Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) and Friday (Nov. 29). The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Seminar: Navigating emergency room visits

From 2 until 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at the library. From transportation and admissions to discharge and billing, NCH's Betsy Novakovich, RN and Director of Emergency Services at Marco Island's Urgent Care Center, answer your questions. Registration required. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Crafting

Thanksgiving crafts for ages 5-11, from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the library. All materials provided. Registration required. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Movie matinee

At 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 there’s a movie matinee featuring “Yesterday” (2019, rated PG-13) at the library. Snacks and beverages provided. All events are free and open to the public. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

Holiday crafts

From 2 until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, jump start your holiday decorations. Learn simple tips for creating beautiful holiday centerpieces. Container and flowers provided. Presented by the Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Registration (and your own scissors) required. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-3272.

LATER

Become a better boater

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season. The curse meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 9. Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.

Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society presents “A Celebration for a Cure,” the 2020 Imagination Ball, March 6, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. This celebration of life will feature both live and silent auctions, fine food, music and so much more. The celebration will burst with hope and good cheer as the prestigious Grado Award is presented to Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay in honor of their dedication and support of the American Cancer Society. For more information: 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

