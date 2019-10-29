3 To Do: Knights' car show, more
1. Saturday: Knights' car show
From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, the Knights of Columbus Car Show will take place at the San Marco Catholic Church parking lot.
The show will have many beautiful cars and a very special vehicle on display, a 2019 Ford GT super car. The show will also have food prepared by the Knights which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage and peppers.
The Celtic Spirit Irish dancers will perform and Steve Reynolds will be the guest DJ. Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories. Entry fee for show cars is $20 which includes lunch. Spectator fee is $5.
Come out and support the Knights of Columbus who do many things for our community. All money collected will be donated to charity.
2. Thursday: K of C Bingo
The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 host a Bingo Night in the San Marco Parish Center on Thursdays through Nov. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7. This event was open to the public and everyone was invited for an evening of fun and games.
3. Movie matinee: 'Toy Store 4'
At 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, there’s a movie matinee featuring “Toy Story 4” (2019, rated G, 1 hr. 40 min). at the library. Snacks and beverages provided.
All events are free and open to the public. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island.
Information: 239-394-3272.
