OCTOBER 29

Tove Lo, singer (32)

OCTOBER 30

Matthew Morrison, actor (41)

OCTOBER 31

Letitia Wright, actress (26)

NOVEMBER 1

Anthony Kiedis, singer (57)

NOVEMBER 2

Kendall Schmidt, actor (29)

NOVEMBER 3

Dolph Lundgren, actor (62)

NOVEMBER 4

Matthew McConaughey, actor (50)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in Minnesota on Oct. 29, 1971. I made my film debut in 1986, but shot to fame playing a goth teenager in a Tim Burton film. I had many prominent roles, and I am now back in the limelight on a Netflix TV series.

Answer: Winona Ryder

