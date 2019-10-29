Share This Story!
I am an actress born in Minnesota on Oct. 29, 1971. I made my film debut in 1986, but shot to fame playing a goth teenager in a Tim Burton film.
OCTOBER 29
Tove Lo, singer (32)
More: Horoscopes, Oct. 29-Nov. 4 OCTOBER 30
Matthew Morrison, actor (41)
OCTOBER 31
Letitia Wright, actress (26)
NOVEMBER 1
Anthony Kiedis, singer (57)
NOVEMBER 2
Kendall Schmidt, actor (29)
NOVEMBER 3
Dolph Lundgren, actor (62)
Matthew McConaughey, actor (50)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Minnesota on Oct. 29, 1971. I made my film debut in 1986, but shot to fame playing a goth teenager in a Tim Burton film. I had many prominent roles, and I am now back in the limelight on a Netflix TV series.
Answer: Winona Ryder
