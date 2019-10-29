CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, this week may start off somewhat unbalanced. Work may be demanding more of you, and you're finding it tough to even out the field. By midweek you'll regain control.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Make the necessary changes in your life to get back on target, Taurus. These goals may run the gamut from fitness to career. Put the future in focus.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You may be inspired to do something creative but don't know where to focus your attention just yet, Gemini. Look to Sagittarius as a good source of inspiration.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, this week you may be unable to keep everything as organized as you would like. Take a cue from someone you know is always organized.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Take control of a situation that comes to light this week, Leo. No one seems willing or able to grab the reins, but you can be an excellent leader in this situation.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Expand your social circles and you may meet some influential people, Virgo. This can help spread the word about your stellar reputation and open doors to opportunities.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, after you get through an exciting event, life may slow down for a little while. But you can find plenty of ways to infuse some excitement into your days.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

You cannot seem to focus your attention on one thing for more than a few minutes, Scorpio. Random thoughts, however distracting, can inspire new ideas.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you may like to tackle projects all by yourself, but sometimes letting someone else get the job done frees up opportunities to recharge your batteries.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

It may finally be time to get serious about getting out in the job market once more, Capricorn. Whether you're looking for a new job or returning after a hiatus, retool your résumé.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

While success brings you many things, it can feel lonely at the top, Aquarius. Surround yourself with associates who can be a sounding board and offer assistance.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Take time to listen more and speak less, Pisces. Doing so allows you to make a better assessment of what those around you need and want.

More: Horoscopes, Oct. 22-28

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/10/29/horoscopes-oct-29-nov-4/4085015002/