The box office is open and tickets are currently on sale for the Island Theater Company's production of “Frozen Jr.” (Photo: Pattie Ziesig/Special to the Eagle)

1. This weekend: ‘Frozen Jr.’ for Island Theater Company

The box office is open and tickets are currently on sale for the Island Theater Company's production of “Frozen Jr.” and just days before “Frozen 2” comes out in theaters.

The cast and crew invites you to join them for a cold trip to Arendelle, as the story of sisters, Elsa and Anna, unfold in the amazing stage adaptation of "Frozen.”

The show will be presented at the Marco Lutheran Church Great Room, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Doors open half-hour prior to performances.

Show dates are: November 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Centennial Bank, 615 E. Elkcam Cr. Monday through Friday. They can also be purchased online at www.theateronmarco.com, or at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Information: 239-394-0080.

2. Sunday: Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 outside on the green at the Marco YMCA. 101 Sandhill Street, Marco Island.

Fine juried artists including photography, abstract and oil painting, pottery, metal, jewelry metal, sculpture and more. Free parking and admission.

Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Saturday: Knights' car show

From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 2, the Knights of Columbus Car Show will take place at the San Marco Catholic Church parking lot.

File: Island Automotive brought this customer-owned 1952 Jaguar X-K 120 to the show, one of five autos they displayed at the Marco Island Knights of Columbus car show. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The show will have many beautiful cars and a very special vehicle on display, a 2019 Ford GT super car. The show will also have food prepared by the Knights which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage and peppers.

The Celtic Spirit Irish dancers will perform and Steve Reynolds will be the guest DJ.

Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories. Entry fee for show cars is $20 which includes lunch. Spectator fee is $5.

Come out and support the Knights of Columbus who do many things for our community. All money collected will be donated to charity.

