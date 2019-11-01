CLOSE

I’d like to say Thai Sushi by KJ is the best place on the island to get Thai and sushi, but it would be a hollow compliment, as it’s really the only place on Marco to get Thai and sushi. But it’s amazing food.

Our next destination is the next closest place to Marco Island to get great said food, Thai Thai Sushi Bowl on Collier Boulevard in South Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with one of the restaurants featured rolls, the Hawaiian roll ($14.99): tempura shrimp and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, topped with mango and mango sauce. Beautifully made and delicious, this roll was a tad too sweet for my liking. But it was constructed to perfection.

My partner in dine picked the “Marco Poke” for his main dish ($18.99). The bowl features tuna and salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallion, red onion, cherry tomato, edamame, seaweed salad, masago, sesame mix, crispy wontons and spicy mayo. It was a work of art, made with the freshest of ingredients. It could have used a bit more avocado though.

For my main dish, the hosomaki combo ($25.99) from the sushi bar. The platter features a California roll (magnificent), JB roll (delectable – love cream cheese) and a tuna roll (the weakest of the three) and a spicy salmon martini salad. What made it a martini salad, you ask. Well, it was served in a martini glass.

The combo was so beautiful to look at, I almost hated eating it. But I did so anyway. I savored every bite. And there was a lot of them.

The dish came with your choice of a soup or salad. I got the miso soup. It’s tofu and seaweed at its very best.

Thai Thai Sushi Bowl has good service, a great atmosphere and is one of the few signs of life in the Naples Outlet Mall. If you’re looking for great Thai, give Thai Thai a try.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Thai Thai Sushi Bowl

6060 Collier Blvd. #23, Naples

thaithaius.com

239-732-9520

