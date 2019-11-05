CLOSE

1. Thursday: MIHS presents a trip through cattle country

At 7 p.m., Nov. 7 and Nov.18 the Marco Island Historical Society will host fascinating speakers at Rose History Auditorium, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Join Theresa Schober, manager of the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch on Nov. 7 for an exciting trip through cattle country as she shares rousing stories of Cattle Barons, rustlers and more.

Buy Photo Cattle men and women lead a herd of cattle through downtown Immokalee during the Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Photo: Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News)

Join Katie Laakonen, environmental specialist for the city of Naples, on Nov. 18 as she discusses these 26 new reefs constructed of fossilized coral rock, shell and reef balls in the estuarine waters of Naples Bay.

MIHS members are admitted free and non-members are asked to pay $10. Doors open at 6:30.

For a complete list of all of the exciting happenings at the Marco Island Historical Society and Museum, visit www.themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.

2. Story time at the library

From 10:30 until 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 14, 21 at the library.

Story time is followed by crafts. This month's theme: Thanksgiving.

The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island.

Information: 239-394-3272.

3. Lunch & Learn: Wading birds

From noon until 1 p.m., Nov. 8. Cost is $15 (includes lunch).

The first in a series of five lectures – Rookery Bay & the Next Generation of Scientists: Making a Home at Rookery Bay – Wading Birds Colonies and the Impact of Hurricanes."

File: A white ibis lurks in the shade of an island in Rookery Bay on June 28, 2016 in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Nicole Raucheisen)

Anne Mauro, Rookery Bay’s avian ecologist and Gina Cheadle, Florida Gulf Coast University student will co-present on the impact extreme weather has on wading bird colonies in Southwest Florida.

Lunch will be provided. Registration is required www.rookerybay.org/calendar.

