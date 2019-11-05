Celebrity Birthdays, Nov. 5-11
NOVEMBER 3
Dolph Lundgren, actor (62)
NOVEMBER 4
Matthew McConaughey, actor (50)
NOVEMBER 5
Bryan Adams, singer (60)
NOVEMBER 6
Lamar Odom, athlete (40)
NOVEMBER 7
Adam DeVine, actor (36)
NOVEMBER 8
Lauren Alaina, singer (25)
NOVEMBER 9
French Montana, rapper (35)
NOVEMBER 10
Miranda Lambert, singer (36)
NOVEMBER 11
Victor Cruz, athlete (33)
Guess who?
I am a singer born on Nov. 9, 1973 in Kentucky. I wanted to be a sports therapist while studying in college, but I ended up in a popular, independently formed boy band with a name that calls to mind body temperature.
Answer: Nick Lachey
