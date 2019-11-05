CLOSE

NOVEMBER 3

Dolph Lundgren, actor (62)

NOVEMBER 4

Matthew McConaughey, actor (50)

NOVEMBER 5

Bryan Adams, singer (60)

NOVEMBER 6

Lamar Odom, athlete (40)

NOVEMBER 7

Adam DeVine, actor (36)

NOVEMBER 8

Lauren Alaina, singer (25)

NOVEMBER 9

French Montana, rapper (35)

NOVEMBER 10

Miranda Lambert, singer (36)

10/15/2019, New York City. Country singer Miranda Lambert photographed in New York City Oct. 15, 2019. She has a new album, "Wildcard" coming out Nov. 1, 2019. [Via MerlinFTP Drop] (Photo: Seth Harrison, USA TODAY NETWORK)

NOVEMBER 11

Victor Cruz, athlete (33)

Guess who?

I am a singer born on Nov. 9, 1973 in Kentucky. I wanted to be a sports therapist while studying in college, but I ended up in a popular, independently formed boy band with a name that calls to mind body temperature.

Answer: Nick Lachey

