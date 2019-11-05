CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, a hectic schedule is on the horizon, so it is important to get your organizational skills in order. Things are bound to get busy as the month wears on.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, take a few moments at the start of each day this week to just breathe and get ready for what's in store for you. Doing so will help you tackle anything that comes your way.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Romantic prospects have you eager to spend time with a special someone, Gemini. Block out a night or two when you can enjoy time away as a couple.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you may have to let a situation at work blow over instead of letting it get the best of you. It is important to pick your battles in this scenario. Wait it out for the time being.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, a seemingly impossible situation may just need to be seen through a new perspective. Try talking to someone to get a different point of view.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, after a lengthy period of rest and relaxation, it is time to get back to the grind. Your skills may be a bit rusty, but things will come back to you quickly.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you can't mask a shaky structure, no matter how many superficial changes you make. Devote some attention to those things that need fixing.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Don't let your mind get the better of you, Scorpio. It's easy to dream up scenarios but put yourself in the here and now this week; the future can wait.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if an opportunity for advancement at work pops up, grab it with both hands. You have been waiting for a chance to make your mark and try new things.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you have to push through to the finish line this week even if you are feeling tired. Your reward will come with some weekend festivities.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Changes at work are looming, Aquarius. Try to be receptive to the modifications and find a way to put your own mark on things. A leadership role could emerge.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, you may need to play mediator in a delicate situation this week. Take a careful approach and consider both sides of the coin.

