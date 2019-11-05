Horoscopes, Nov. 5-11
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, a hectic schedule is on the horizon, so it is important to get your organizational skills in order. Things are bound to get busy as the month wears on.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, take a few moments at the start of each day this week to just breathe and get ready for what's in store for you. Doing so will help you tackle anything that comes your way.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Romantic prospects have you eager to spend time with a special someone, Gemini. Block out a night or two when you can enjoy time away as a couple.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, you may have to let a situation at work blow over instead of letting it get the best of you. It is important to pick your battles in this scenario. Wait it out for the time being.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, a seemingly impossible situation may just need to be seen through a new perspective. Try talking to someone to get a different point of view.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, after a lengthy period of rest and relaxation, it is time to get back to the grind. Your skills may be a bit rusty, but things will come back to you quickly.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you can't mask a shaky structure, no matter how many superficial changes you make. Devote some attention to those things that need fixing.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Don't let your mind get the better of you, Scorpio. It's easy to dream up scenarios but put yourself in the here and now this week; the future can wait.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, if an opportunity for advancement at work pops up, grab it with both hands. You have been waiting for a chance to make your mark and try new things.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, you have to push through to the finish line this week even if you are feeling tired. Your reward will come with some weekend festivities.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Changes at work are looming, Aquarius. Try to be receptive to the modifications and find a way to put your own mark on things. A leadership role could emerge.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, you may need to play mediator in a delicate situation this week. Take a careful approach and consider both sides of the coin.
