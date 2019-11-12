CLOSE

1. Thursday: Bryan Dubrow Jazz Trio

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents guitarist, composer and music educator Bryan Dubrow.

Hailing from the Washington, D.C. area, Dubrow has played guitar since the age of nine. In 2017, Dubrown received a bachelor of music degree in jazz performance and economics from The University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. Always looking to learn and explore, Dubrow has delved into many diverse styles of music.

Bryan Dubrow (Photo: Photo provided)

Dubrow brings his trio to the Art Center with music that is rooted in the jazz tradition and melded with his own eclectic inspirations. He has been fortunate to have performed in venues both around the country and internationally.

Musical Interludes with The Bryan Dubrow Jazz Trio takes place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts. Reserve your seat now.

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit www.marcoislandart.org.

2. Seminar: Navigating emergency room visits

From 2 until 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at the library.

From transportation and admissions to discharge and billing, NCH's Betsy Novakovich, RN and Director of Emergency Services at Marco Island's Urgent Care Center, answer your questions. Registration required.

The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island.

Information: 239-394-3272.

3. Who was Barron Collier?

We know that Barron Gift Collier founded the largest County in Florida in 1923 and completed the Tamiami Trail. But, he also owned a chain of luxury resort hotels, a telephone company, a newspaper, a shipping line, and a bus company.

That is not all he did! You can learn more at an illustrated presentation “Who Was Barron Collier?” at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, in the Jinkins Fellowship Hall behind Everglades Community Church.

Barron Gift Collier (Photo: Marco Island Historical Society)

Speaker Marya Repko will have copies of her books for sale that she can sign for you. The event is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation and admission is free but reservations are requested.

To learn more, see www.evergladeshistorical.org or Marya at 239-695-2905.

