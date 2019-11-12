Celebrity Birthdays, Nov. 12-18
CLOSE
NOVEMBER 12
Ryan Gosling, actor (39)
More: Horoscopes, Nov. 12-18
NOVEMBER 13
Julia Michaels, singer (26)
NOVEMBER 14
Prince Charles, royalty (71)
NOVEMBER 15
Lily Aldridge, model (34)
NOVEMBER 16
Brooke Elliott, actress (45)
NOVEMBER 17
Rachel McAdams, actress (41)
NOVEMBER 18
David Ortiz, athlete (44)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Canada on Nov. 15, 1974. I was in a grunge cover band before forming and becoming the front man for what would become a successful rock band. We had five consecutive albums reach No. 1 in Canada.
Answer: Chad Kroeger
More: Celebrity Birthdays, Nov. 5-11
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/12/celebrity-birthdays-nov-12-18/2519478001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.