ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may have to make your own opportunities rather than waiting for some to fall in your lap. Only then can you prove to others what you're worth.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Few things rustle your feathers, Taurus. But when your ire is up, take a step back to collect yourself. Use the latter half of the week to get things back in order.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

It may take a few steps in the wrong direction to realize you need to change course, Gemini. But smooth sailing will soon prevail. Stay the course.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, with many new changes happening in your life, you may be wishing for the familiarity of things you once had. Revisit photo albums or talk to old friends for nostalgia.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, when you take a stand, others are sure to take notice at what you have to say. You have the kind of magnetism and presence to garner the attention and support of others.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Work-related stress may not go away entirely, but you can find a way to reduce it, Virgo. Indulge in a long lunch with coworkers or take a much-needed day off to clear your mind.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

It may take some extra motivation for you to get moving on a project at home, Libra. But once the momentum takes hold, it will be smooth sailing for several days.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Many times, it is not what you say but what you do not say that has the most impact, Scorpio. Consider your words carefully before speaking up.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Managing a household can be just as important as keeping your professional life running smoothly, Sagittarius. Give yourself a pat on the back if you're accomplishing both.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

A vacation may be just what the doctor ordered, Capricorn. Begin researching destinations now and figure out the best way to finance a trip to get away and soak up the sun.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

A change of scenery may do you some good in the days ahead, Aquarius. See if you can fit in an extended weekend to clear your mind.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces put some thought into the fun activities you can do with others. Organize a night out on the town with friends.

