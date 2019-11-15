CLOSE

File: Nov. 15, 2015, Catherine Thonig, left, Matt Basler, Susan Ackerson, and Diane Chestnut work together to bag up meals at Charter Middle, approximately 500 Meals of Hope volunteers packed over 425,000 meals to feed the hungry in Southwest Florida. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Saturday: Meals of Hope packaging event

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s annual packaging event will start at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Marco Island Charter Middle School.

The packaging event draws together over 500 volunteers as part of Team Hope, packaging over 200,000 meals for those in need.

To volunteer as part of the packaging event visit www.mohmi.org and register. If registering a group or team, register all volunteers at the same time with designation that those registered are part of a named group. Each station has 12 volunteers. Registering all names of a team at the same time is important so the registrants can be directed to the proper station at the event and avoid check in delays.

This year’s event will feature the music of Kevin Fitzgerald.

Information: 239-642-6020 or visit www.mohmi.org.

2. Art-in-the-Glades

Come to historic Everglades City for the first Art-in-the-Glades arts and crafts fair of the winter season from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, in McLeod Park.

Local painters, photographers, and crafters will offer their creations for sale. There will also be authors selling and signing their books.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome so have a day out in this rural “olde Florida” town and visit one of the restaurants for stone crabs after you finish shopping.

Information: www.evergladeshistorical.org or Marya at 239-695-2905.

3. This weekend: 10th annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar

The Goodland Civic Association announces the 10 Annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, at MarGood Harbor Park in the Village of Goodland.

File: Holly Olson's handmade signs sum up the village during a previous Goodland Civic Association Holiday Bazaar. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The Bazaar, now a two-day event, promises fine art, unique crafts, outstanding live music, good food, and a team of volunteer golf-cart drivers ferrying folks between Village venues.

The venue, MarGood Harbor Park, holds well-documented historic and environmental significance. Today native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a charming harbor-front. The park also features a museum/interpretive center, two open-air pavilions, and kayak launch.

Information: Tara O’Neill at 239-642-0528 or taraogallery@gmail.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/15/3-do-big-weekend-meals-hope-more/4178381002/