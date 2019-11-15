CLOSE

The croissant sandwich from from Petit Soleil, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Petit Soleil in historical Olde Marco is our next food destination. If you’re looking for a buttery croissant, toasted baguette, a variety of Belgian waffles or eggs Benedict, you’re in luck. Perhaps with a nice twist? Like the Benedict featuring the smoked salmon or the burger on a baguette?

My partner in dine picked the croissant sandwich ($10.95) for his Sunday brunch. It comes stuffed with eggs and your choice of three items. You can pick from ham, mushrooms, cheddar or Swiss cheese, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, or tomato. He picked sausage, Swiss cheese and mushrooms.

The quiche chèvre from Petit Soleil, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Sides include fruit, hash browns or French fries. He picked the hash browns, which were as buttery as the croissant (I kid you not, a nice and unexpected twist). The sandwich is hearty and plentiful in ingredients.

I choose the quiche Chèvre ($12.50), a baked quiche with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese. It came with your choice of side: fruit, a side salad, French fries or hash browns.

While the outside might give you the impression that it is overcooked, the inside was utter perfection. I expected more sun-dried tomato and more spinach, but I can’t argue with the result.

Since French portions hardly compare with the American standard (I know, lame excuse) we decided to share a Belgian waffle. We choose the one with bananas and caramel sauce ($9.50).

Belgian waffle with bananas and caramel sauce from Petit Soleil, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This was my favorite part of the meal. Neither the waffle, the sauce or the combination of the two was too sweet. I was in heaven.

Whether you’re looking for tradition or a twist, there’s something for everyone, Petit Soleil is truly a hidden gem, located in the Shops of Olde Marco.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Petit Soleil

210 Royal Palm Dr, Marco Island

239-970-6072

petitsoleilmarcoisland.com

