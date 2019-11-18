CLOSE

The cast of “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas.” (Photo: Photo provided)

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the residents of one small trailer park are thrown for a loop when just before the holidays they discover they’re being double-crossed by the county. By the time this full-tilt story climaxes, you’ll have doubled your Christmas spirit.

Written by trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is set in a Texas trailer park with neighbors banding together to compete in the county’s annual “Battle of the Manger Scenes” competition.

Directed by Paula Keenan, it’s a cast of nine, with six women and three men, playing the strange residents of this community, all of them dealing with the stress of the holidays. The characters are all so eccentric and funny.

The cast includes Kathleen Barney as Big Ethel Satterwhite, Les Williams as Haywood Sloggett, Kim Fisackerly as Patsy Price, Jay Terzis as Norwayne “Baby” Crumpler, Casey Cobb as Caprice Crumpler, Terry Libby as Joveeta Crumpler, Shelley Gothard as Lark Barken, Rhonda Brazina as Georgia Dean Rudd and Jeff Hoover as Nash Sloggett.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, is on stage Nov. 20-Dec. 8, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. and are $32 or $34.

Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

