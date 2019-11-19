CLOSE

Various peppers on display at the Marco Island Farmer's Market on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

1. Wednesday: Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 901 Park Avenue.

Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

2. Holiday crafts at the library

From 2 until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, jump start your holiday decorations.

Learn simple tips for creating beautiful holiday centerpieces. Container and flowers provided. Presented by the Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island and sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Registration (and your own scissors) required. The Marco Island Library is located at 210 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island.

Information: 239-394-3272.

3. ‘Night Lights’ at Naples Botanical Garden

From 6 to 9 p.m. every day, Nov. 29 through Jan. 5, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Buy Photo Guest explore a section of the Naples Botanical Garden during Night Lights in the Garden, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Photo: Jon Austria/Naples Daily News)

Stroll through the Garden, and marvel at the beauty of our collections illuminated in thousands of lights. Soak up the spirit of the season with family, friends, and loved ones as you sample specialty menu items from the Garden’s own Fogg Café and sip on a signature cocktail in celebration of this special time of year.

Make a wish on a Wishing Tree, or hum along to live music every evening, including performances from Opera Naples Youth Chorus, Naples Ballet, a selection of talented artists from Artis-Naples, and more. Cost: $25, Nov. 29 through Dec. 15; $30, Dec. 16 through Jan. 5.

Information: 239-325-1354 or naplesgarden.org.

