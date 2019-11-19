CLOSE
NOVEMBER 19

Jodie Foster, actress (57)

NOVEMBER 20

Jeremy Jordan, actor (35)

NOVEMBER 21

Carly Rae Jepsen, singer (34)

NOVEMBER 22

Dacre Montgomery, actor (25)

NOVEMBER 23

Chris Hardwick, comic (48)

NOVEMBER 24

Sarah Hyland, actress (29)

NOVEMBER 25

Bruno Tonioli, dancer (64)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in Connecticut on Nov. 19, 1961. I acted in commercials while attending New York University. I am known for being a queen of romantic comedies, including two with Tom Hanks.

Answer: Meg Ryan

