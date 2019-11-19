CLOSE

NOVEMBER 19

Jodie Foster, actress (57)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Jodie Foster speaks onstage during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610530 ORG XMIT: 775350830 ORIG FILE ID: 1154313976 (Photo: Erik Voake, Getty Images for Turner)

NOVEMBER 20

Jeremy Jordan, actor (35)

More: Horoscopes, Nov. 19-25

NOVEMBER 21

Carly Rae Jepsen, singer (34)

NOVEMBER 22

Dacre Montgomery, actor (25)

NOVEMBER 23

Chris Hardwick, comic (48)

NOVEMBER 24

Sarah Hyland, actress (29)

NOVEMBER 25

Bruno Tonioli, dancer (64)

Guess who?

I am an actress born in Connecticut on Nov. 19, 1961. I acted in commercials while attending New York University. I am known for being a queen of romantic comedies, including two with Tom Hanks.

Answer: Meg Ryan

More: Celebrity Birthdays, November 19-25

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/19/celebrity-birthdays-november-19-25/4196488002/