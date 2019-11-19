Celebrity Birthdays, November 19-25
NOVEMBER 19
Jodie Foster, actress (57)
NOVEMBER 20
Jeremy Jordan, actor (35)
NOVEMBER 21
Carly Rae Jepsen, singer (34)
NOVEMBER 22
Dacre Montgomery, actor (25)
NOVEMBER 23
Chris Hardwick, comic (48)
NOVEMBER 24
Sarah Hyland, actress (29)
NOVEMBER 25
Bruno Tonioli, dancer (64)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Connecticut on Nov. 19, 1961. I acted in commercials while attending New York University. I am known for being a queen of romantic comedies, including two with Tom Hanks.
Answer: Meg Ryan
