The signature dish from Pilar's Empanadas Argentinas & More. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Food Finds returns with a trip to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, held Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park.

This week we stopped by Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas & More for their namesake dish. You can select from several regular and specialty empanadas.

For $3 each or two for $5, you can pick from Argentinean-style beef, chicken with touch of barbecue sauce, spinach and mozzarella, onions and provolone cheese, blue cheese and mozzarella or sweet corn and provolone. What great combinations!

There are also sweet selections, including sweet potato and cream cheese or quince jam and cream cheese.

There’s are also vegan options ranging from $4 to $5, including: Argentinean-style Beyond beef, kale with mushrooms and corn, lentil with potatoes and bell peppers, mushrooms and sesame seeds, spinach and vegan cheese, caramelized onions and vegan cheese and sweet corn with vegan cheese.

Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas & More at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We brought home the Argentinean-style beef and chicken with touch of barbecue. As instructed, we reheated them for six minutes in the oven.

I’ve had my fair share of empanadas, and my two favorites are Colombian ones, featuring a corn meal pocket and Argentinean ones, made with flour pockets and stuffed with all kinds of goodies. Pilar’s are contenders, especially when you consider they are premade and are reheated later.

The beef had olives and raisins in the mix which made for a nice sweet and savory taste. The barbecue sauces are nearly undetectable and serves to just add a little flavor and moisture to the chicken – a plus, especially when making them for later.

Next time you’re at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, check out Pilar’s. You won’t be disappointed.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

