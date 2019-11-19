CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

A bevy of ideas and tasks are bouncing around in your head this week, Aries. You may have to find a way to quiet your mind so you can focus on what needs to get done.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, a benefit to having so many close friends in your life is you always have a buddy you can call when you need someone to hear your side of the story.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, even after a big shakeup in your routine, it seems like things at work are more of the same. You may need to start looking for opportunities elsewhere for stimulation.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Perfection only exists in your mind, Cancer. Change your views on how everything needs to be perfect to be successful and you will sleep a bit easier this week.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, obstacles are a part of life. The way you approach them and your attitude can go a long way toward helping you work through difficult situations.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Your curiosity will pique this week when inspiration flows, Virgo. A new creative project could be on the horizon. Friends are supportive of your efforts.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

People may be apt to judge you by the company you keep, Libra. However, once others get to know you, they will discover how you march to the beat of your own drummer.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you may have an opportunity to enjoy some time to yourself this week. The alone time can be a great way to work through new ideas.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Don't let someone whose maturity level is beneath your own bother you, Sagittarius. Take the high road and others will notice and respect you for it.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

You may have plenty of free time on your hands this week, Capricorn. If you do not want to fill it by being productive, then bask in your ability to kick back and relax.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, even though you are full of vitality and ready to begin something new, this may not be the week for it. Hold off a little longer; the right time will present itself soon enough.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

This week serves as a starting point for new adventures in your life, Pisces. Keep your eyes peeled for the opportunities coming your way.

