The cast of “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas.” (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Now showing: ‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the residents of one small trailer park are thrown for a loop when just before the holidays they discover they’re being double-crossed by the county. By the time this full-tilt story climaxes, you’ll have doubled your Christmas spirit.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is on stage now through Dec. 8, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. and are $32 or $34.

Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. This weekend: Balloon Glow

This new hot-air-balloon festival features elaborate, colorful balloons glowing at dusk (weather permitting), tethered balloon rides, food, vendors and kids activities.

Nov. 22-24. Admission is $20 per vehicle ($40 for a premium pass). Tethered rides are $20-$75. Collier Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. N.E., Naples.

Information: Eventbrite.com.

3. Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Buy Photo Megan Stallard of Gaithersbury, Maryland, holds a crab at the estuary encounter section at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 south of Naples. (Photo: Jon Austria/Naples Daily News)

Every Saturday at Rookery Bay, enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and the “Lessons in Laboratories” program. $5 for adults, free to kids 12 and younger.

Information: 239-530-5940 or rookerybay.org.

