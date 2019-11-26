CLOSE

1. Starts Friday: ‘Night Lights’

From 6 to 9 p.m. every day, Nov. 29 through Jan. 5, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Stroll through the Garden, and marvel at the beauty of our collections illuminated in thousands of lights. Soak up the spirit of the season with family, friends, and loved ones as you sample specialty menu items from the Garden’s own Fogg Café and sip on a signature cocktail in celebration of this special time of year.

Make a wish on a Wishing Tree, or hum along to live music every evening, including performances from Opera Naples Youth Chorus, Naples Ballet, a selection of talented artists from Artis-Naples, and more.

Cost: $25, Nov. 29 through Dec. 15; $30, Dec. 16 through Jan. 5. Information: 239-325-1354 or naplesgarden.org.

2. Now playing: ‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the residents of one small trailer park are thrown for a loop when just before the holidays they discover they’re being double-crossed by the county.

By the time this full-tilt story climaxes, you’ll have doubled your Christmas spirit. “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is on stage now through Dec. 8, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. and are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

3. Marco Island Bocce League

The Marco Island Bocce League is accepting registrations for the third season starting on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Marco Island Bocce League is accepting registrations for the third season starting on Monday, Jan. 13. (Photo: Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record)

The purpose of the League is to provide a coordinated bocce activity for the residents and winter vacationers to the Island. The teams may be made up of both genders. No experience is required; therefore, the skill level will vary.

A registration form is available at marcoislandbocceleague.com or may be picked up at the Mackle Park front desk. Information, Charles Pineno at 540-336-4121.

