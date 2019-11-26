Celebrity Birthdays, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
NOVEMBER 26
Rita Ora, singer (29)
NOVEMBER 27
Bill Nye, TV host (64)
NOVEMBER 28
Trey Songz, singer (35)
NOVEMBER 29
Chadwick Boseman, actor (42)
NOVEMBER 30
Billy Idol, singer (64)
DECEMBER 1
Zoë Kravitz, actress (31)
DECEMBER 2
Aaron Rodgers, athlete (36)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Tennessee on Nov. 26, 1939. As a child, I picked cotton and later worked as a nurse's aid. Although I wanted to be a nurse, I had musical talent that helped earn me the nickname "The Queen of Rock and Roll."
Answer: Tina Turner
