Photos: SWFL International Gourmet Foods, 2019
Assorted breads from the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.
Assorted breads from the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.
Cronuts from the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.
Cinnamon raisin bread from the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.
Assorted pastries from the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.
    Food Finds is back with a trip to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, held Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park.

    This week we stopped by SWFL International Gourmet Foods, with a huge selection of breads, desserts and dessert breads.

    We took home some cinnamon raisin bread ($8 per loaf), chocolate chip walnut cookies ($1 each) and some cronuts ($3.75 each).

    The cinnamon raisin bread was a moist, bountiful delight. We sliced it up and topped it was mascarpone cheese. Yummy!

    The cronuts were the star of the show. I’m nut sure how they compare with the famous New York ones, but with the rich chocolate on top and the cream inside, these fresh goodies were an instant favorite for me.    

    The stand also featured French bread, ciabatta, sourdough, Italian and twisted batard, kalamata olive bread, walnut raisin bread, sticky buns and assorted Danishes, to name a few.   

    If you’re looking for a specialty bread or morning pastry, make sure to stop by the SWFL International Gourmet Foods stand.

    This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

    If you go

    The Marco Island Farmer’s Market

    • 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island
    • Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
