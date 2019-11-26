Horoscopes, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, even though you're not typically wild and crazy by nature, a more risk-taking, playful side comes out this week. Your significant other or friends may be caught off guard.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, even if you are confronted by bad news this week, do not let it sideline you for too long. You are resilient and can bounce back quickly.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
You may decide to reveal a secret side of yourself, Gemini. There is a part of you that is looking for a deeper level of intimacy, and you are ready to take the next step.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, this is a good time to rest and relax. Although you might have many chores to tackle and bills to pay, do what you can to disconnect from work and worries.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Home and technology figure largely this week. You may spend time rewiring a home or changing internet providers, Leo. Get the job finished promptly so you can relax.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, you may have heard about being in the right place at the right time. This is especially true when trying to make a romantic match, which could be a possibility soon.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
A jolt of physical energy this week could be the push you need to get some hard work done, Libra. Home improvements or a project at work can be the focus.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
You may have too much to do around the house and no idea where to start, Scorpio. Do not throw up your hands in frustration. Work on one thing at a time.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Be a cheerleader this week for others who may need a boost of positivity, Sagittarius. You are generally great at encouraging others to put their best selves forward.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, your discipline in how you approach your goals impresses others. As a result, you may soon be called on to help others with their own work.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, if you have been running yourself ragged, you need to pull back and look at the bigger picture. Being down for the count for pushing yourself too much can be detrimental.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, all it takes is a few tweaks and you will have the answer that you have been seeking. Be patient and stay the course.
