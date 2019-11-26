CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, even though you're not typically wild and crazy by nature, a more risk-taking, playful side comes out this week. Your significant other or friends may be caught off guard.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, even if you are confronted by bad news this week, do not let it sideline you for too long. You are resilient and can bounce back quickly.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You may decide to reveal a secret side of yourself, Gemini. There is a part of you that is looking for a deeper level of intimacy, and you are ready to take the next step.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, this is a good time to rest and relax. Although you might have many chores to tackle and bills to pay, do what you can to disconnect from work and worries.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Home and technology figure largely this week. You may spend time rewiring a home or changing internet providers, Leo. Get the job finished promptly so you can relax.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may have heard about being in the right place at the right time. This is especially true when trying to make a romantic match, which could be a possibility soon.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

A jolt of physical energy this week could be the push you need to get some hard work done, Libra. Home improvements or a project at work can be the focus.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

You may have too much to do around the house and no idea where to start, Scorpio. Do not throw up your hands in frustration. Work on one thing at a time.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Be a cheerleader this week for others who may need a boost of positivity, Sagittarius. You are generally great at encouraging others to put their best selves forward.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, your discipline in how you approach your goals impresses others. As a result, you may soon be called on to help others with their own work.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, if you have been running yourself ragged, you need to pull back and look at the bigger picture. Being down for the count for pushing yourself too much can be detrimental.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, all it takes is a few tweaks and you will have the answer that you have been seeking. Be patient and stay the course.

