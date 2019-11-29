CLOSE

1. Friday: Santa's arrival at Shops of Marco

Ho! Ho! Ho! 'Tis the season.

Cindy Hamilton and her son Hutch spot Santa as he arrives at the Shops of Marco. (Photo: Quentin Roux/Sun Times)

Santa comes to Marco Island at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at the Shops of Marco, 1811 San Marco Road.

Information: www.christmasislandstyle.com.

2. This weekend: Handel’s Messiah

The Naples Philharmonic and the Naples Philharmonic Chorus perform the holiday favorite at two different venues.

First, they’ll play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Artis—Naples ($29-$75). Then they’ll move to First Presbyterian-Naples at 7 p.m. Tuesday ($35).

Information: visit artisnaples.org.

3. Become a better boater

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season.

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season. (Photo: Staff photo by Ralph Musthaler)

The class meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 9.

Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/29/3-do-santas-arrival-handels-messiah-more/4306976002/