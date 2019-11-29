3 To Do: Santa's arrival, Handel’s Messiah, more
1. Friday: Santa's arrival at Shops of Marco
Ho! Ho! Ho! 'Tis the season.
Santa comes to Marco Island at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at the Shops of Marco, 1811 San Marco Road.
Information: www.christmasislandstyle.com.
2. This weekend: Handel’s Messiah
The Naples Philharmonic and the Naples Philharmonic Chorus perform the holiday favorite at two different venues.
First, they’ll play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Artis—Naples ($29-$75). Then they’ll move to First Presbyterian-Naples at 7 p.m. Tuesday ($35).
Information: visit artisnaples.org.
3. Become a better boater
America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season.
The class meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 9.
Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.
