1. Friday: Christmas Box Angel ceremony

For all parents and grandparents who have one thing in common, the loss of a child or grandchild, Marco Island’s Christmas Box Angel ceremony is 6 p.m., Dec. 6, at the Marco Island Cemetery, 489 W. Elkcam Circle.

Sloan Wheeler sings a capella to open a Marco Island Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The ceremony provides parents and grandparents the opportunity to sit down quietly to remember their child, celebrate their life and provide comfort and a way to endure the Christmas season.

Candles and white carnations will be provided to everyone as part of the Angel program.

2. This weekend: Family 5K

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island’s 7th Annual Marco Island Kiwanis Family 5K race will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.

This event is family-friendly and is for all ages and abilities. The race will start and finish at Tigertail Beach and will go through the Hideaway Beach neighborhood. Strollers are welcome.

Net proceeds from this event will fund the Marco Island Kiwanis Club's service projects for local children. Adults (age 18 and over) $20 plus $2.50 sign-up fee; high school, middle school and elementary students (age 6-17) $15, plus $2.50 sign-up fee.

Information, contact Tim Clune @ 248-980-6142 or tclune@gmail.com .

3. Upcoming holiday events

Pets on Parade: Dress your pets in their holiday best! Christmas Island Style presents Pets on Parade from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at CJ’s on the Bay in the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Information: www.christmasislandstyle.com.

(Photo: Quentin Roux/Sun Times)

Tree lighting: The annual tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Ave., Marco Island. Information: www.christmasislandstyle.com.

