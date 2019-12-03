CLOSE
DECEMBER 3

Amanda Seyfried, actress (34)

DECEMBER 4

Jay-Z, rapper (50)

DECEMBER 5

José Carreras, singer (73)

DECEMBER 6

Thomas Hulce, actor (66)

DECEMBER 7

C. Thomas Howell, actor (53)

DECEMBER 8

Ann Coulter, journalist (58)

DECEMBER 9

Judi Dench, actress (85)

Guess who?

I am singer born on Dec. 2, 1991 in New Jersey. I made a name for myself by posting original songs and covers to a YouTube channel. I was signed by Ellen DeGeneres' record label and the rest is history.

Answer: Charlie Puth

