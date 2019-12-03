Celebrity Birthdays, Dec. 3-9
CLOSE
DECEMBER 3
Amanda Seyfried, actress (34)
DECEMBER 4
Jay-Z, rapper (50)
More: Horoscopes, Dec. 3-9
DECEMBER 5
José Carreras, singer (73)
DECEMBER 6
Thomas Hulce, actor (66)
DECEMBER 7
C. Thomas Howell, actor (53)
DECEMBER 8
Ann Coulter, journalist (58)
DECEMBER 9
Judi Dench, actress (85)
Guess who?
I am singer born on Dec. 2, 1991 in New Jersey. I made a name for myself by posting original songs and covers to a YouTube channel. I was signed by Ellen DeGeneres' record label and the rest is history.
Answer: Charlie Puth
More: Celebrity Birthdays, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/03/celebrity-birthdays-dec-3-9/4328615002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments