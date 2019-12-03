CLOSE

The large baby back ribs dinner (plated) from Herbeque at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Food Finds is back with a trip to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, held Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park.

This week we stopped by Herbeque, a longtime vendor at the market, for some scrumptious barbecue.

It was tough picking between the pulled pork and baby back ribs, but ultimately the ribs won out. The large baby back ribs dinner comes with macaroni and cheese and baked beans.

The meat was fall off the bone, and there was a lot more than I expected. Amazing sauce with an incredible flavor.

The macaroni and cheese is a creamy delight; some of the best I’ve had. The perfect ratio of cheese to pasta. And the baked beans come with a bacon-y, meaty goodness. I’m not a baked beans guy but these won my heart. Is tehre nothing that bacon can’t do?

I’ve also had the burgers on a previous visit. A fantastic lunchtime treat. Lunch combo comes with a canned soft drink and chips.

Herbeque at the Marco Island Farmer's Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Herbeque's food items include the aforementioned pulled pork, sold by the pound, sandwiches; full slabs of baby back ribs and rib dinners; and pulled chicken sandwiches and dinners. Sides include homemade baked beans, mac and cheese (made with four cheeses) and coleslaw.

All meat items are hickory smoked, Chicago-style. Herbeque also caters all types of events. And if you pick the pig roast, send me an invite (kidding … maybe).

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Herbeque

At the Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com; herbeque.com or call 772-344-3753

