ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Do your best to put power struggles at work or at home into proper perspective, Aries. Looking at things through a new vantage point can serve you well.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you are ready to break out of a rut that has kept you in neutral for some time. You may have to sacrifice some comfort to get up and moving.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you are outgoing in the days ahead, and the stars are aligned with your interpersonal relationships. This combination could prove rewarding.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, take some time this week to do something that makes you feel good. Don't just focus on the physical; concentrate on your emotional well-being as well.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you do not need a reason to be self-indulgent this week. Just step out there and go get what you desire. You're a hard worker and have earned the privilege.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may be compelled to drop by a friend's or family member's house unannounced this week. Better to pick up the phone and talk things out first.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, it is time to spread your wings and try something new this week. You'll get restless tied behind a desk. Take some time off to indulge your wanderlust.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, loosen up the purse strings a little bit this week, as you have been quite disciplined with your finances lately. If you are ahead of the game, splurge.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Don't try to rein yourself in this week, Sagittarius. The cosmos are certainly against it. Pour your heart out to someone or take on a grand project.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Take your foot off the gas pedal this week, Capricorn. You have a funny way of always being on the move. Sometimes you need to scale back and do nothing.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Sometimes the most exciting things happen when you allow them to develop organically, Aquarius. Let things unfold without too much oversight in the days ahead.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, many people see you as gentle and cooperative. These are valuable traits that can benefit you and those around you in the coming weeks.

