Summer Day Market & Café, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Our next dining destination is Summer Day Market & Café, located in Marco’s Town Center Mall, currently undergoing renovations.

First and foremost, don’t let the construction keep you away. Small businesses like Summer Day need our continued support. Most everyone in the food business here depends on season to keep them in the black all year long. And this particular business brings lots of healthy options to Marco Island that we might otherwise have to travel several miles to obtain.

We made three hearty selections this visit: a California wrap, the Waldorf chicken salad sandwich and the tuna sandwich. Most menu items come as a sandwich with your choice of bread or as a wrap, with several varieties to choose from.

The California as a spinach wrap from Summer Day Market & Café, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The California features turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, onion and organic goddess dressing. We selected the spinach-flavored wrap. This item goes a long way to dispel the myth that health-conscious food can’t also be filling and delicious. It was my favorite selection this visit. The avocado was pure perfection and the sprouts were plentiful.

I also had the tuna salad sandwich on multi-grain bread. It features albacore tuna mixed with Vegenaise, carrots, onions and celery; served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and sprouts. Vegenaise sounds horrible. I wish they’d change the name, because it’s delicious. You won’t miss a thing. Overall, I really liked this sandwich; it’s one of the best tuna sandwiches you’ll find anywhere.

My partner in dine picked the Waldorf chicken salad on multi-grain bread. It features chicken breast mixed with Vegenaise, celery, apples, walnuts, cranberries and blue cheese; served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and sprouts.

This sandwich is as good as it sounds, and the café doesn’t skimp on any of the ingredients. High quality chicken and fresh toppings. The sandwich’s namesake hotel would be proud.

My first visit to Summer Day Café was September 2018. What a surprise when I stepped inside. There’s an area for healthy shakes, sandwiches, soups; grocery shelfs filled with healthy items to take home and cook; and a Zen den for dining, that also has some meditation-oriented Knick knacks.

The tuna salad on multi-grain bread from Summer Day Market & Café, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We ordered a couple of smoothies for then and there; and some other items for the road. I ordered the “Cherry” smoothie, which also features bananas, strawberries, pineapple and tart cherry juice. My friend had the “Be Healthy” which has banana, raspberry, pineapple and almond milk.

The drinks come in 16 or 20 oz; we got the latter. Neither was as thick as you typically get at an average smoothie joint. The flavor was intense and delicious, and it gave us both a boost for an afternoon of shopping.

Later that evening, I sampled a turkey on rye (sliced turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, sprouts and Vegenaise) and a tuna salad in the chipotle wrap. The chipotle warp added a subtle spiciness to the dish and I highly recommend it.

I said it then and I’ll say it again, Summer Day Café is great food that’s good for you. Whether you’re looking for a snack, meal or healthy ingredients for your own kitchen, you’ll find them here.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Summer Day Market & Café

Town Center Mall, 1069 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-394-8361

summerdaymarket.com

