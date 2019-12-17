CLOSE

Beyond sausage sandwich from Dunkin' Donuts. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This week’s find comes to us from Dunkin’ (aka Dunkin’ Donuts). It’s the Beyond sausage sandwich, a plant-based sausage patty.

More: Food Finds: Herbeque smokes the competition

This Beyond offering features 10 grams of protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. According to Dunkin,' it has 29 percent less total fat, 33 percent less saturated fat and fewer calories and cholesterol than a traditional Dunkin’ sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.

If you’re familiar with Dunkin,’ you know the chain’s English muffin is softer and perhaps a tad sweeter than others. The patty is substantial but could be a little bit spicier. Overall, not a bad effort. I would have it again.

The chain, best known for donuts and signature coffees, teamed up with Beyond Meat, with offers a portfolio of plant-based options.

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A healthy fix at Summer Day Market & Café

You may be wondering if the new Beyond sausage sandwich is vegan. While the standard offering is not vegan, as it includes egg and cheese, guests can order the sandwich with just the Beyond Sausage patty on an English muffin in what the chain calls a “vegan-friendly” breakfast option. What does that mean? The patty is “prepared in the same area that contains animal protein and dairy,” according to the company.

Dunkin’ is not the first chain on the Beyond bandwagon. You’ll find the company’s products at Burger King (the Impossible Whopper) and Burger Fi, among others.

Overall, not compelling for vegans. Vegetarians may find some solace. But if you’d like to make a small step toward improving your diet and still treat yourself to a hearty breakfast, this may just be for you.

More: Food Finds: Delicious breads and treats from the farmer's market

More: Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Dunkin’

1089 N Collier Blvd #437, Marco Island; 239-389-4327

6685 Collier Blvd, Naples; 239-530-3008

dunkindonuts.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/17/food-finds-good-and-good-you-but-some-caveats/4408149002/