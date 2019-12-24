CLOSE

1. Marco Island and the Festival of lights

The local Jewish community will be marking Chanukah, the Feast of Lights, and Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invites neighbors of all faiths to be part of the celebration.

As Rabbi Mark Gross of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island explains it, “this long-ago struggle of one people to assert their own culture and their own faith serves every years as an inspirational reminder that the diversity of a pluralistic society is something to defend, respect, and celebrate.”

File: The ceremonial flames of the menorah burn in front of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Worshippers are invited to bring their own m’norah (and six candles) to the synagogue to take part in the “parade of lights” that will inaugurate Sabbath worship at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27.

Jewish Congregation of Marco Island is located at 991 Winterberry Drive, a block east of South Collier Boulevard. Overflow parking for these special events is furnished through the courtesy of the Art League, directly across Winterberry from the Synagogue.

For more details about these Chanukah events, contact the JCMI Office at 239-642-0800.

2. Soccer camp begins Friday

The annual All-Pro Holiday Soccer Camp, for all area players, will once again be held at the Marco island Charter Middle School on Dec. 27, 28, and 29.

There are two sessions scheduled for each day. Sessions will consist of technical/skill work, tactical concepts, and both small and large sized games. Former professional player and Coach, Gary Hindley, a resident of Marco Island, will once again direct the camp. It is for players of all levels, and will have three separate groupings for elementary, middle, high school players.

Information and/or to register, email a request gjhallpro@aol.com.

3. New Year's Eve celebrations

Fireworks at CJ’ s on the Bay: CJ’ s offers a fun-filed New Year’s Eve party including seafood selections and an outdoor deck that delivers a panoramic view of the Naples Pier fireworks. 740 North Collier Blvd No. 105, Marco Island. 239389-4511. cjsonthebay.com.

New Year's Eve (Photo: artisteer, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NYE at Marco Walk Plaza: Featuring restaurants open late into the evening, this open-air plaza has a range of small boutiques and restaurants including DaVinci’s Ristorante Italiano featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu. 599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. 954-232-5831. marcowalkplaza. com.

At the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa: A five-course prix fixe menu.

NYE at Sale e Pepe: Four-course prix fixe dinner. Information: 239-393-1600 or visit Sale-E-Pepe.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/24/3-do-festival-lights-new-years-eve/2708311001/