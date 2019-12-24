Celebrity Birthdays, Dec. 24-30
DECEMBER 24
Ryan Seacrest, TV host (45)
DECEMBER 25
Annie Lennox, singer (65)
DECEMBER 26
Kit Harrington, actor (33)
DECEMBER 27
Matt Slocum, musician (47)
DECEMBER 28
John Legend, singer (41)
DECEMBER 29
Ross Lynch, actor (24)
DECEMBER 30
Ellie Goulding, singer (33)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Puerto Rico on Dec. 24, 1971. I began my career acting in advertisements on television. I got my start in the music industry when I became part of a boy band. I've since had a successful solo music career.
Answer: Ricky Martin
