The snickerdoodle McFlurry from McDonald's, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Food Finds has discovered a new treat with a holiday theme. Just in time for Christmas, the snickerdoodle McFlurry.

This McFlurry is made with creamy reduced fat vanilla soft serve with snickerdoodle mixed throughout and it’s only available for a limited time.

Coming in at 530 calories, this treat may not break the bank; but it’s not diet food either.

Like many items at McDonald's, the actual McFlurry did not look as appetizing as the promo pic. It was not well mixed, as by the last third, I only had soft serve – no bits in sight.

McDonald's has released a new seasonal McCafe drink, along with a chocolate dipping sauce for its Donut Sticks. (Photo: McDonald's)

The flavor is muted but not entirely without merit. If you like to try new things; then hurry on to McDonald's while they last.

Other holiday treats include the return of donut sticks return, now with chocolate sauce; and the McCafé cinnamon cookie latte.

Also, on the limited time menu, the bacon barbecue burger. Made with a quarter-pound beef and topped with applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce and crispy fried onion strings and served on an artisan roll.

Tis the season for limited menu items. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

McDonalds

899 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island

239-642-8899

mcdonalds.com

