Horoscopes, Dec. 24-30
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, if things seem to be a little confusing this week, take some time to pause and reflect. Maybe you are interpreting the data in the wrong way. Ask a friend to check your work.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Your generosity is limitless this week, Taurus. Your efforts will be rewarded to you in kind in the near future. Keep your charitable efforts coming.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Getting your point across to others may prove challenging, Gemini. Slow down and explain yourself clearly. Being amenable to compromise can help.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Your relationships have longevity and that is something to be proud of, Cancer. Keep doing all the right things to keep the ones you love close by.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Go with the flow when you anticipate something exciting coming your way, Leo. Let your hair down a little and enjoy the good times ahead.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, give something new and frivolous a try this week. You may find this experimentation sparks a new interest that proves rewarding for years to come.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Someone is very proud of what you have accomplished lately, Libra. If you find yourself in the spotlight, enjoy the much-deserved praise and attention.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, employ various ways of looking at situations that come your way. It is always beneficial to have an open mind. When a new project arrives, maintain your enthusiasm.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sometimes you need to be a bit pushy to get what you need, Sagittarius. Step up and part the crowds so you can reach your goal. Make sure your voice is heard.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
This is a good time to share positive thoughts with others, Capricorn. With the new year on the horizon, resolutions are at the forefront of many people's minds.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, while you can expect a week full of energy and nonstop activity, you can manage to fit some fun into the mix. Start making plans with close friends.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
You very well may learn something important over the next few days, Pisces. Keep your eyes and ears open to what's around you.
