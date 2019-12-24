CLOSE

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, if things seem to be a little confusing this week, take some time to pause and reflect. Maybe you are interpreting the data in the wrong way. Ask a friend to check your work.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Your generosity is limitless this week, Taurus. Your efforts will be rewarded to you in kind in the near future. Keep your charitable efforts coming.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Getting your point across to others may prove challenging, Gemini. Slow down and explain yourself clearly. Being amenable to compromise can help.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Your relationships have longevity and that is something to be proud of, Cancer. Keep doing all the right things to keep the ones you love close by.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Go with the flow when you anticipate something exciting coming your way, Leo. Let your hair down a little and enjoy the good times ahead.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, give something new and frivolous a try this week. You may find this experimentation sparks a new interest that proves rewarding for years to come.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Someone is very proud of what you have accomplished lately, Libra. If you find yourself in the spotlight, enjoy the much-deserved praise and attention.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, employ various ways of looking at situations that come your way. It is always beneficial to have an open mind. When a new project arrives, maintain your enthusiasm.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sometimes you need to be a bit pushy to get what you need, Sagittarius. Step up and part the crowds so you can reach your goal. Make sure your voice is heard.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

This is a good time to share positive thoughts with others, Capricorn. With the new year on the horizon, resolutions are at the forefront of many people's minds.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, while you can expect a week full of energy and nonstop activity, you can manage to fit some fun into the mix. Start making plans with close friends.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You very well may learn something important over the next few days, Pisces. Keep your eyes and ears open to what's around you.

