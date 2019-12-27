CLOSE

Check out this roundup of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo: Getty Images)

1. New Year's Eve celebrations

Fireworks from CJ’ s on the Bay: CJ’ s offers a fun-filed New Year’s Eve party including seafood selections and an outdoor deck that delivers a panoramic view of the Naples Pier fireworks. 740 North Collier Blvd No. 105, Marco Island. 239389-4511. cjsonthebay.com.

NYE at Marco Walk Plaza: Featuring restaurants open late into the evening, this open-air plaza has a range of small boutiques and restaurants including DaVinci’s Ristorante Italiano featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu. 599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. 954-232-5831. marcowalkplaza. com.

NYE at the Hilton: At the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa a five-course prix fixe menu.

NYE at Sale e Pepe: Four-course prix fixe dinner. Information: 239-393-1600 or visit Sale-E-Pepe.com.

2. Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Soccer camp

The annual All-Pro Holiday Soccer Camp, for all area players, will once again be held at the Marco island Charter Middle School on Dec. 27, 28, and 29.

There are two sessions scheduled for each day. Sessions will consist of technical/skill work, tactical concepts, and both small and large sized games. Former professional player and Coach, Gary Hindley, a resident of Marco Island, will once again direct the camp. It is for players of all levels, and will have three separate groupings for elementary, middle, high school players.

Information and/or to register, email a request gjhallpro@aol.com.

3. Friday: Festival of lights

The local Jewish community will be marking Chanukah, the Feast of Lights, and Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invites neighbors of all faiths to be part of the celebration. Chanukah commemorates the occasion, 2182 years ago this month, when the Temple in Jerusalem — which the Seleucid emperor had turned into a shrine to Olympian Zeus was recovered by the Jewish people and rededicated to God.

Fried jelly doughnuts are a treat enjoyed on Chanukah. (Photo: Getty Images)

As Rabbi Mark Gross of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island explains it, “this long-ago struggle of one people to assert their own culture and their own faith serves every years as an inspirational reminder that the diversity of a pluralistic society is something to defend, respect, and celebrate.”

Worshippers are invited to bring their own m’norah (and six candles) to the synagogue to take part in the “parade of lights” that will inaugurate Sabbath worship at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27.

Jewish Congregation of Marco Island is located at 991 Winterberry Drive, a block east of South Collier Boulevard. Overflow parking for these special events is furnished through the courtesy of the Art League, directly across Winterberry from the Synagogue. For more details about these Chanukah events, contact the JCMI Office at 239-642-0800.

