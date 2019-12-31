CLOSE

Cast members of “The Dixie Swim Club” are, from left: Judy Scribner as Jeri Neal; Kay Wylie-Jacob as Sheree; Patti Caroli as Lexie; Rhonda Davis as Vernadette; and Carla Grieve as Dinah. (Photo: Linda Ickes)

1. Starts Thursday: ' The Dixie Swim Club’

In this hilarious, touching comedy, five unforgettable women, whose friendships began on their college swim team over 30 years ago, set aside a long weekend every year to recharge those relationships.

Written by trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “The Dixie Swim Club” is set at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks where the friends meet to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives.

Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, is on stage Jan. 2-19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. and are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Become a better boater

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island (ABClub-MI) recently announced its boating education program for the 2019-20 season. The curse meets for five 2.25 hour sessions over two and a half weeks. It will be offered on Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 9. Information: Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686.

3. Last chance: ‘Night Lights’

From 6 to 9 p.m. every day, through Jan. 5, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Buy Photo Multicolored strands of lights illuminate palm trees in the colors of a Florida sunset during Night Lights in the Garden at the Naples Botanical Garden on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. (Photo: Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK)

Stroll through the Garden, and marvel at the beauty of our collections illuminated in thousands of lights. Soak up the spirit of the season with family, friends, and loved ones as you sample specialty menu items from the Garden’s own Fogg Café and sip on a signature cocktail in celebration of this special time of year.

Make a wish on a Wishing Tree, or hum along to live music every evening, including performances from Opera Naples Youth Chorus, Naples Ballet, a selection of talented artists from Artis-Naples, and more. Cost: $30, Dec. 16 through Jan. 5.

Information: 239-325-1354 or naplesgarden.org.

