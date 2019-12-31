Celebrity Birthdays, Dec. 31-Jan. 6
DECEMBER 31
Amanda Seyfried, actress (34)
JANUARY 1
Poppy, singer (25)
JANUARY 2
Dax Shepard, actor (45)
JANUARY 3
John Paul Jones, musician (74)
JANUARY 4
Derrick Henry, athlete (26)
JANUARY 5
Deadmau5, DJ (39)
JANUARY 6
Rowan Atkinson, actor (65)
Guess who?
I am an actor from stage and screen born on Jan. 2, 1971, in New Jersey. I made my television debut in an episode of "New York Undercover." But I'm perhaps better known for a role in a popular Broadway show about eclectic NY apartment dwellers.
Answer: Taye Diggs
