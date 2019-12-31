CLOSE

The “Super Hero Bowl” from Sweet Blendz at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We return to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market for this week’s Food Finds. How would you like something that’s healthy, good for the body but tastes like a dessert?

Yes!? Then make the Sweet Blendz stand at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market your next stop.

We sampled the “Super Hero Bowl.” You’ll find a blend of acai, strawberry and blueberry in the bottom – it tastes like a cross between ice cream and sorbet; topped with granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, mango, raspberry chia seeds, hemp hearts, flax seeds, cacao bibs and bee pollen.

Sweet Blendz also offers the “Amazon,” a blend of acai, strawberry, and blueberry topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, orange and kiwi.

Also, the “Dragon Bowl,” a blend of acai, strawberry and blueberry topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, mango, chia seeds and hemp hearts.

What is acai, anyway? Found on acai palm trees in South American rain forests, the berries are like grapes. The seed takes up about 80 percent of the berry, but the flesh and skin pack a bunch of vitamins and other nutrients. Giving them their super food status.

One cup of blueberries, another main ingredient in these bowls, contains 14 percent of your daily fiber needs; and is a source of calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, folates, and vitamin E.

Chia is the edible seed of salvia Hispanica, a flowering plant native to Central America. Chia seeds are a rich source (20 percent of the daily value) of the B vitamins, thiamin and niacin.

It’s not every day that we can treat ourselves and help our bodies too. Happy eating!

Food Finds, a new column spotlighting tasty treats you can find all over Southwest Florida and not necessarily just served in a restaurant. This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

At the Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays (jan. 8), at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com; sweetblendz.com

