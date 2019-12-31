Horoscopes, Dec. 31-Jan. 6
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Fun times are just around the corner, Capricorn. You must have the patience to get there. Put some social events on your calendar so you have something to forward to.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Before you give up on an idea, run it by some trusted confidantes, Aquarius. You may be missing just one detail that can make this a recipe for ultimate success.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, it's time to get a better feel for your finances. Tweak things as necessary and make all decisions with your finances in mind.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
There is more to a situation than meets the eye, Aries. Delve a little deeper this week to get to the truth. Uncovering the truth will allow you to move forward.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, take a break for a few days to recharge your batteries. If you work too hard, you are going to suffer from burnout. Make this a week of rest and recreation.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
You have a funny way of looking at things sometimes, Gemini. That can work to your advantage in providing a fresh perspective that others may overlook.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, when you are approached with a potential career opportunity, do not immediately dismiss it. It may not be the right time currently but take inventory of your future goals.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
This week you need to make your mark in some way, Leo. You have many clever ideas circling in your head that want out, so think of how you can deploy your creative side.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, accept help when it is offered this week, even if it tugs at your pride a little bit. Sometimes even the strongest can benefit from a shoulder to lean on.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
A failure to recognize all sides of the equation could put you into an unfortunate situation, Libra. Do not assume that your perspective is the right one; do your research carefully.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, just when you think you have everything figured out, something changes. Just because you don't have the rule book doesn't mean you can't plot a course.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Devote more of your attention to family matters in the days to come, Sagittarius. Work may seem all-consuming, but home is where your heart is.
