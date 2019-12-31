CLOSE

DECEMBER

NYE at the Hilton

At the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa a five-course prix fixe menu.

NYE at Sale e Pepe

Four-course prix fixe dinner. Information: 239-393-1600 or visit Sale-E-Pepe.com.

NYE at CJ’ s on the Bay

CJ’ s offers a fun-filed New Year’s Eve party including seafood selections and an outdoor deck; 740 North Collier Blvd No. 105, Marco Island. 239389-4511. cjsonthebay.com

NYE at Marco Walk Plaza

Featuring restaurants open late into the evening, this open-air plaza has a range of small boutiques and restaurants including DaVinci’s Ristorante Italiano featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu. 599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. 954-232-5831. marcowalkplaza. com.

More: 3 To Do: 'The Dixie Swim Club’ starts Thursday

More: 3 To Know: Texting and driving; your grace period is is nearly over

JANUARY

Marco Island Bocce League

The Marco Island Bocce League is accepting registrations for the third season starting on Monday, Jan. 13. The purpose of the League is to provide a coordinated bocce activity for the residents and winter vacationers to the Island. The teams may be made up of both genders. No experience is required; therefore, the skill level will vary. A registration form is available at marcoislandbocceleague.com or may be picked up at the Mackle Park front desk. Information, Charles Pineno at 540-336-4121.

Tara O'Neill's "Diver." (Photo: Image provided)

Kinetic art movement celebrated

Marco Island Center for the Arts new exhibition is “Kinetics: Bodies in Motion.” This exhibition features the work of five artists that represent a variety of sources of movement. The exhibition is on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. The artists featured in the show are: Gary Day, Mary Day, Karla Kunzeman, Tara O’Neill and Ann Vreeland. The motion investigated in their work can be generated by air, gravity, human contact and light.

Second Tuesday: The exhibition reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 14. There will also be a panel discussion with “Kinetics” artists from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Nancy Norman is on display. Norman has been visiting Marco Island since the only way to get there was by boat or the swing bridge to Goodland! Since returning as an adult to the island she has worked with painting in pastels, acrylics and oils. Norman is also a member of the Art Center’s Clay Guild. She said she has “become all fired up about ceramics to apply her appreciation of color, form and design.” Her show will consist of a series of wall hangings, sculptures and functional pieces that illustrate Florida’s flora and fauna.

Festival of Birds

Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19 at Rookery Bay, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida, and features nature programs with expert speakers at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Festival of Birds attendees can customize their experiences by selecting from a variety of field trips, including birding walks, kayak tours, buggy rides, swamp “tromps” and boat rides. Trips range in price from $0-$150. Advance registration is required. rookerybay.org.

Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance will be hosted by the San Marco Columbiettes from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by the duo of “Billy Dean & Dawn.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. Information: Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, or Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016, or Joan Pidherny at 239-642-1447.

ONGOING

Art at the Marco Island Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts work cooperatively to provide art shows at the Marco Library branch on Heathwood Drive. Through January features a collection of original watercolors by Marco Island artist Wanda Coady. Coady has painted exclusively in watercolor for 40 years. Inspiration for many of her paintings comes from travel in a variety of countries around the world.

Monday Night Bingo

Bingo is played every Monday evening at the Synagogue located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza is posted at 6:15 p.m. and the game is called at 7 p.m. A complimentary supper is served to each player consisting of a Kosher hot dog, a special roll, relish, sauerkraut, pickles, chips, coffee, tea, pastry, ice cream and fruit. The cost of a two pack is $17, and a three pack is $24. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642 0800.

Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays (moves to Monday this week - Dec. 30), at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

Rookery Bay

Touch, see and explore Southwest Florida’s coastal environment at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Experience hands-on, interactive exhibits including marine-life touch tanks and habitat displays. Enjoy trails, naturalist-led programs, nature-viewing bridge over the water and more. Kids and adults alike can explore the center and discover the plants, fish and wildlife that call Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s 110,000 acres home. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Science Saturdays

Rookery Bay’s Science Saturdays are now year-round and free for kids 12 and under. Different coastal theme each Saturday. Admission $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Enjoy eco-crafts, a presentation, a featured film and our “Lessons in Laboratories” program from 11-11:45 a.m. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Friends of Rookery Bay expands eco-tour offerings

Friends of Rookery Bay now offers guided boat trips in addition to guided kayak trips that explore the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Reserve in Naples. All tours are small groups led by active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors with Rising Tide Explorers, the Friends of Rookery Bay’s exclusive eco-tour partner. Learn more and book at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Naturalist-Led Kayak Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a kayak adventure into the beautiful back waters of Rookery Bay Reserve with our exclusive ecotour partner, Rising Tide Explorers! All the guides are active local biologists, certified naturalists and certified kayaking instructors making them the most qualified guides in the region. The whole family can enjoy a memorable and educational adventure into the estuary. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees! Get out and explore the backwaters Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Visit rookerybay.org to register for tours today. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Information rookerybay.org or 239-530-5940.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

LATER

Women’s group to honor Fiala

The Marco Island chapter of P.E.O International will honor long-time Collier County Commissioner Donna Fiala as “Woman of the Year,” Feb. 5, at a gala event that will do double-duty as a fundraiser for a variety of educational assistance programs for women. Guests will have two separate opportunities on Feb. 5 to enjoy this event, a preview party and an evening gala. The event will also include a silent auction of high-end items and services. The preview party, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will include complimentary sparkling wine and hors d’oeuvres. Preview Party tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The evening gala with Donna Fiala begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Evening gala tickets are $125. For ticket information, call 239-231-3972. The event will be held at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society presents “A Celebration for a Cure,” the 2020 Imagination Ball, March 6, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. This celebration of life will feature both live and silent auctions, fine food, music and so much more. The celebration will burst with hope and good cheer as the prestigious Grado Award is presented to Curt and Jacquie Koon of CJ’s on the Bay in honor of their dedication and support of the American Cancer Society. For more information: 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/31/wow-do-list-kinetic-art-more/2756043001/