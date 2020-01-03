CLOSE

1. On display now: ‘Ms Conceptions’ exhibit

The Florida Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists has been invited by the curator and museum manager of the Marco Island Historical Museum and Gallery to exhibit its members’ work.

"Presence" by Anika Savage. (Photo: Image provided)

The exhibition, titled “Ms Conceptions,” is on display now and closes on Jan. 30, at the Museum’s Marco Island campus, located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. The exhibit was juried and judged by respected gallerist, Joseph Panarelli of Quidley and Company, Naples, Boston, Nantucket, and Westport.

Related artist talk: At 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, selected NAWA artists and the museum and gallery will host an artist talk and panel discussion, which will be moderated by Jane Monreal, evening news anchor for Southwest Florida’s Fox-4. An awards presentation and a reception with refreshments will follow in the Museum Gallery. Both events are free and open to the public.

2. Sicilian night at Naples Italian American Foundation

From 5:30 until 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Naples Italian American Foundation, 7035 Airport Pulling Road, Naples.

Enjoy dinner and dancing with music by Night Train. $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers.

Reservations must be made by Friday, Jan. 10. 239-597-5210 ext. 2.

3. ‘The Dixie Swim Club’

In this hilarious, touching comedy, five unforgettable women, whose friendships began on their college swim team over 30 years ago, set aside a long weekend every year to recharge those relationships.

Cast members of “The Dixie Swim Club” are, from left: Judy Scribner as Jeri Neal; Kay Wylie-Jacob as Sheree; Patti Caroli as Lexie; Rhonda Davis as Vernadette; and Carla Grieve as Dinah. (Photo: Linda Ickes)

Written by trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “The Dixie Swim Club” is set at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks where the friends meet to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives.

Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, is on stage now through Jan. 19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. and are $32 or $34. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

