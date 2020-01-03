Best desserts of 2019: The top five temptations for Islanders
Who doesn’t like dessert? Taking a look back at 2019, I made a list of the top five desserts I encountered this past year.
More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lakeside Eatery brings something new to the table
Before we get to the list, a few disclaimers. I didn’t order dessert at every restaurant I visited, and I didn’t visit every restaurant on Marco Island in 2019. But if you feel you’d like to be in the running for 2020, send a note to my editor at mail@marconews.com.
So here … we … go …
5. Fin Bistro’s “White Chocolate Apple Croissant Bread Pudding”
The name alone is enough to make your drool. Warm bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and a Bourbon caramel sauce.
More: Food Finds: Give your body its just dessert
The sauce is stout, like the flavor of the darkest portion on top of a crème brûlée; with big chunks of apple in the mix. My only complaint, for me, the white chocolate did get lost in the flavor. I would almost suggest they take it out of the name, as it creates an expectation that is not met.
4. The “Miami Vice” from Stan’s Idle Hour
Sometimes I like to drink my dessert. A nice smoothie or milk shake.
But between you and me, the star of the drink/dessert world is a little drink called the Miami Vice, a mix of piña colada and strawberry daiquiri.
It’s a decadent way to drink your cares away.
3. Anything chocolate from La Tavola
You can’t go wrong with chocolate – so how about chocolate chip cake, with chocolate caramel ganache, fresh whipped cream and a caramel and chocolate drizzle. This dessert arrived warm. It was petit and amazing.
Then there’s the La Tavola sundae – chocolate chip and Amarena cherry cake, Godiva chocolate syrup, vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream and fresh whipped cream.
The cream was plentiful, and the taste was amazing. The cherries, which were sprinkled about, where purposefully raisin like, a little tart and a decadent treat.
2. Pie from Marek’s Bar & Bistro
Coming it at number two … pie from Marek’s Bar & Bistro.
I sampled the caramel pecan with a scoop of ice and the Key lime pie. Both had powdered sugar and strawberries; and I especially liked the strawberry drizzle over the Key lime.
This interesting mix of flavor is sure to delight.
1. Cafe de Marco’s “Café Puff”
This was my easiest pick thus far. The number-one dessert of 2019 is the Cafe de Marco “Café Puff,” almond praline ice cream rolled in chocolate cookie crumbs, inside a pastry puff shell and topped with whipped cream, Bailey's chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumbs.
First and foremost, this dish is HUGE! It could feed at least three people for dessert. I did not finish it. There was no way, unless winning a prize was involved.
The ice cream was amazing on its own. The chocolate sauce is decadent. And covers the giant ball of ice cream, which is covered in whip cream.
When it arrived at the table, it and I drew stares. Even with assistance, I could not finish it. Not even close.
More: Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.
If you go
Fin Bistro
- 657 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island
- 239-970-6064
- finbistro.com
Stan’s Idle Hour
- 221 Goodland Drive, Goodland
- stansidlehour.net
- 239-394-3041
La Tavola
- 961 Winterberry Drive
- Marco Island, FL 34145
- 239-393-4960
- latavolarestaurantandbar.com
Marek’s Bar & Bistro
- 1121 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island
- 239-642-9948
- mareksmarcoisland.com
Cafe de Marco
- 244 Royal Palm Drive, Marco Island
- 239-394-6262
- cafedemarco.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments