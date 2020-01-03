CLOSE

On Christmas Eve we ventured out to the Farmer’s Market. We were due, as the previous Wednesday and Monday markets were rained out.

As we finished our shopping, we were craving breakfast, even though it was creeping up on 2 o’clock. As you may or may not know, most of the breakfast/lunch places close at 2. But fortune shined on us like the sun; both an unusual experience after days and days of rain.

Our good fortune came in the form of something new, The Lakeside Eatery, which is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and thankfully, also on Christmas Eve.

Both my dining companion and I enjoyed the “build your own two-egg sandwich” – you can pick from white bread, multi-grain, rye, a croissant or wrap for $4; and you can add cheese and bacon, ham, sausage or avocado (which brings the price to $6).

I asked for cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado in the form of a wrap while my partner in dine selected cheddar cheese and sausage on toasted multi-grain bread. We also decided to share a breakfast quesadilla featuring eggs, cheese and bacon ($6.50).

First, each item arrived at our table as a work of art. Much of a dining experience these days can appear as if it was hastily prepared and rushed to the table – even if you’ve waited 30 minutes or more for it. But these dishes appeared to be done with care. I could get used to that. The two-egg dishes came with a side of strawberries; the quesadilla had a pico-like side that included bits of avocado.

All the ingredients appeared fresh. Nothing was overcooked or under cooked; always a plus. And the food itself hit the spot; just what we were looking for. Too often breakfast falls into predictable categories, the aforementioned sloppy and rushed or fancy but lacking any real taste (little or no butter or grease … yum!). Lakeside has found a refreshing beautiful yet simple approach. Done with obvious care and creativity. Another plus, the staff goes out of their way to be friendly.

The Lakeside Eatery is a welcome addition to the Marco Island restaurant community; and just when you think you’ve seen it all, someone comes along and brings something new to the table, literally.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Lakeside Eatery

2 Marco Lake Dr #1, Marco Island

239-970-0812

Open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

