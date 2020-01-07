CLOSE

1. Shelling, beach combing talk

Florida Master Naturalist, Tony Mauriello, will be speaking to the Marco Island Shell Club about shelling, beach combing and more.

Mauriello will answer questions as well as inform about shelling and beach combing along the Florida Gulf Coast. He currently leads nature tours at Lovers Key State Park, Koreshan State Park and Barefoot Beach Preserve.

Mauriello participates in Florida Master Naturalist Program and is on the board of Lee County chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.

This seminar will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

2. Parkinson support resumes

The Marco Island Parkinson care partner support group will resume at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 and continue each Tuesday during season at United Church of Marco, 320 Barfield Drive, Marco Island.

Spouses, parents, children, relatives or friends dealing with Parkinson disease or similar neurological diagnoses are welcome. Marco Island exercise class for persons with Parkinson’s is every Tuesday and Thursday. No need to pre-register.

3. Thursday artist talk: ‘Ms Conceptions’ exhibit

The Florida Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists has been invited to exhibit its members’ work at the Marco Island Historical Museum and Gallery.

The exhibition, titled “Ms Conceptions,” is on display now and closes on Jan. 30, at the Museum’s Marco Island campus, located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

"Wash Day" by Muffy Clark Gill. (Photo: Image provided)

The exhibit was juried and judged by respected gallerist, Joseph Panarelli of Quidley and Company, Naples, Boston, Nantucket, and Westport.

At 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, selected NAWA artists and the museum and gallery will host an artist talk and panel discussion, which will be moderated by Jane Monreal, evening news anchor for Southwest Florida’s Fox-4.

An awards presentation and a reception with refreshments will follow in the Museum Gallery. Both events are free and open to the public.

