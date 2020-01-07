Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 7-13
JANUARY 7
Eden Hazard, athlete (29)
JANUARY 8
Carolina Herrera, designer (81)
JANUARY 9
Nina Dobrev, actress (31)
JANUARY 10
Abbey Clancy, model (34)
JANUARY 11
Kyle Richards, reality star (51)
JANUARY 12
Zayn Malik, singer (27)
JANUARY 13
Natalia Dyer, actress (23)
Guess Who?
I am an actor born in Florida on Jan. 6, 1969. I worked as a painter, photographer and video artist before making my film debut in 1997. These days you'll find me battling the undead on a cult TV show.
Answer: Norman Reedus
