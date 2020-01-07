CLOSE

We return to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market for this week’s Food Finds. And what did we find? Tamales, tostadas and tacos on sale at Katherine’s Mexican Food.

There are three kinds of tamales, cheese, chicken and spicy chicken. And we tried … all of them. Wrapped in corn husks, these authentic tamales made with masa harina cornmeal (soaked in an alkaline agent to give it a distinct flavor) were taken right out of the pot and delivered to me.

My favorite is the spicy chicken. They’re not too spicy, featuring salsa verde (green salsa).

We ate them later that evening and after reheating the tamales, each and every one was moist (thanks to the corn husks) and delicious and uber tasty. Just what you’d expect.

The cheese tamales featured poblano peppers and queso. They were also delicious; but I wish I could have sampled this right at the time they came into existence.

As anyone who has ever made tamales knows, they can be labor intensive. So, if you get the chance to buy homemade, authentic tasting tamales at only $2.50 each, jump at the chance.

If you go

Katherine's Mexican Food

At the Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com

