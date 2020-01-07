Horoscopes, Jan. 7-13
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
A new person may come into your life this week, and this can potentially change things forever, Capricorn. Exercise caution but do not be opposed to trying something new.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
A voyage to faraway lands might be on the table, Aquarius. A trip may be just what you need to find that extra energy as you look to shake things up.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, if your romantic relationship lacks spark, you may have to speak up and express your hopes and desires. Embrace all ideas.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you have met some people who may have greatly influenced your attitude and partnerships. Even if people are pushing you one way, you have free will to go another.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, if you want to modify something in your life, now is your chance to do it. This is the week to make some concrete changes that will benefit you.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
You have several weeks to understand how recent changes will affect you, Gemini. You may need to get a few new friends in your circle of supporters.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, do not expect any enormous revelations this week, as things will work a lot more slowly. But keep an eye on the sidelines for the little changes that may occur.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
The week ahead should be fairly positive, Leo. As a new phase in your life progresses, you will have the opportunity to express yourself more and more.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Expect some major movement in your career and love life, Virgo. The two may even be intertwined in some way. You may be floating on air in all this good news.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Although no major events will come to fruition, this is an excellent week for you to simply sit back and breathe a little. Things will get busy in the weeks to come, however.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, look at events from a different perspective to fully take them all in. Over the next several days, you'll be on a mission to correct something in your past.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
A feeling of newness and openness are driving your decisions, Sagittarius. Attend all of the events presented to you; you never know where opportunity lies.
