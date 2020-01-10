CLOSE

"Pausing" by Mary Day. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Second Tuesday: Kinetic art movement celebrated

Marco Island Center for the Arts new exhibition is “Kinetics: Bodies in Motion.”

This exhibition features the work of five artists that represent a variety of sources of movement.

The Second Tuesday exhibition reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 14. There will also be a panel discussion with “Kinetics” artists from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15.

The exhibition is on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. The artists featured in the show are: Gary Day, Mary Day, Karla Kunzeman, Tara O’Neill and Ann Vreeland.

The motion investigated in their work can be generated by air, gravity, human contact and light.

In the La Petite Galerie: The work of Nancy Norman is on display. Norman has been visiting Marco Island since the only way to get there was by boat or the swing bridge to Goodland. Her show will consist of a series of wall hangings, sculptures and functional pieces that illustrate Florida’s flora and fauna.

2. Off island: Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 at Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

New and award winning artists from 260 cities and three foreign countries featured. This fine art and craft juried art festival offers the highest quality art focused on excellence and originality.

Artists exhibit and sell original art- paintings, glass, jewelry, clay works, photography, sculpture and more.

Information: 239-495-8989, artsbonita.org.

3. Wednesday: Farmer’s market at Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market has returned to Veterans Community Park, held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island.

File: The Marco Island Farmers Market. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

