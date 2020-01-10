CLOSE

Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

Entire community betrayed

Because I felt the website “marcopolitics” contained contemptuous remarks unacceptable in public discourse, I filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission which was closed as hearsay. I expected this outcome, but my intent was to hopefully curb such rhetoric in future elections.

Certainly others remember when Mr. Honig was directly asked about his involvement. He denied authorship to reporters and on the dais merely acknowledged owning the domain so that citizens fearing retribution could publish anonymously. In his response to the FEC he states, I am the only person providing content.

I sent it to all our other councilors, prior to the Jan. 6 council meeting, this documentation so it is available as a public record. I wanted someone to have the moral courage to rebuke this conduct; however, since Councilors Reed and Roman were victims of his attacks they might not have for concern of being perceived as vindictive. Know that when an elected official is so untruthful the entire community is betrayed.

Should our council not act, Mr. Honig must display the decency to voluntarily resign for his ability to be trusted has been severely compromised. None of us are perfect; all of us regret certain past actions and words. The reality is though that as a public servant, Mr. Honig committed himself to the highest standards of ethics and he has failed. Truthfully, I want to believe I am not a lone voice crying in the wilderness.

Regina L. Dayton, Marco Island

Attack on Soleimani thought out?

I’m amazed at by two positions taken by too many public figures regarding the elimination of Soleimani.

One is there is no evidence the administration really thought about the consequences (Buttigieg, et al.). Really? There are 23,000 people working in the Pentagon, plus a bunch in the administration and it didn’t occur to any of them to do some “what if” strategizing? Really? Just lots of dummies?

The second is Congress should have been notified before Soleimani was taken out. (Schumer, et al.) Really? Is there just a wee chance, given the history of leaks within Congress and their staff, that with advance notification and consultation, there could have been a leak to the media? If yes, what do you think Soleimani

would have done, other than maybe send a thank you note?

President Obama was right in authorizing the removal of bin Laden. On the points at issue, I surely believe he and his people had all kinds of contingency plans for repercussions. I also believe, based on searching, there was no advance notification to Congress. There was just surprise and applause after the fact. That’s how it should be, in that case and in this one.

Adrian Banky, East Naples

Remember raid on bin Laden

Can you believe President Obama sent a team of SEALs into a sovereign nation to kill a terrorist? Oh, my God! You have to ask permission of Congress before you take out a sworn enemy and killer of our citizens.

Oh, wait! Obama was a hero and placed on a pedestal as the great protector.

Everyone was extremely glad that bin Laden was killed, by whatever means. But now President Trump in being vilified by the left and some never-Trump Republicans. Who among you can't see the constant meaningless attacks on this president. They try to start a new week off with another negative every time, and the lower-rated national media just sucks it up. One doesn't like to cast aspersions, but does the word 'idiot' come to mind?

I am a Trump supporter, as you can tell, but I am a fair-minded person as well. I don't know about you, but I feel much safer today with a can-do president than the past one or any of the Dems running today. Come on, think about what this president has done, against what the Dems want to do.

Bob Reeves, Golden Gate

More: Letters to the Editor, Jan. 6

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/10/letters-editor-jan-10/2847081001/